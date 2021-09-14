O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,080 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Perion Network as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PERI. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,897,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,380,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Perion Network by 3,825.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 423,637 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,983,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ PERI opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $650.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $28.32.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PERI. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
