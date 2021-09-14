O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,863 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,720.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.80. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.27 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

