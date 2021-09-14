O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 332 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $410.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

