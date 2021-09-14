O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,170,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,142,000 after buying an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Atkore by 30.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,047,000 after buying an additional 241,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atkore by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,723,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,857,000 after purchasing an additional 52,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

