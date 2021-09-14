O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 161,877 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 161,877 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.