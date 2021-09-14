O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 32,339 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,339 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

