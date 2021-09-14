Oasis Network Market Capitalization Tops $368.51 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $368.51 million and approximately $64.34 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000944 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

