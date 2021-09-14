OAX Market Cap Tops $14.82 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, OAX has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and approximately $144,432.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00058850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00143461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.92 or 0.00738854 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

