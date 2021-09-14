OAX (OAX) Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, OAX has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One OAX coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a total market capitalization of $15.27 million and approximately $334,736.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00063976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00142964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014407 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.92 or 0.00842062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00044844 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars.

