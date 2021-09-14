Obee Network 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,178.00 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 43% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Obee Network has a market capitalization of $70,281.86 and approximately $5,178.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Obee Network has traded down 54.8% against the dollar. One Obee Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00077577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00120904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.00174643 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,265.30 or 1.00009527 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.48 or 0.07123203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.04 or 0.00869719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Obee Network Coin Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . The official website for Obee Network is obee.info

Obee Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using US dollars.

