OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $209.00

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.49.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

