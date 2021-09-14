Observer Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Observer has a market cap of $17.32 million and $1.54 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Observer Coin Profile

Observer is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

