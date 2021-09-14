Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Receives Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Ocean Outdoor stock opened at GBX 8.88 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. Ocean Outdoor has a 12-month low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.26. The company has a market capitalization of £4.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.92.

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

