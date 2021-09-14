Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Hits $0.79 on Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $486.38 million and $45.61 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00063841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00143609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.81 or 0.00801530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00043907 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

