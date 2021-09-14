OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Set at C$3.25 by Raymond James

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) received a C$3.25 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.93.

OceanaGold stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.48. 802,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,026. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.03. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.27.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Catherine Gignac purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

