OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Receives Neutral Rating from CIBC

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on OceanaGold to C$3.25 and set an “ouperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.93.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

TSE:OGC traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,122. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.58 and a 52-week high of C$2.95.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,000.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.