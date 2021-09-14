Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCGN. Roth Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Noble Financial started coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $208,276.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,677 shares in the company, valued at $513,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $81,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 560,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,279.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,586 shares of company stock worth $405,676. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 278.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 28.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ocugen by 431.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after buying an additional 1,551,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

