Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 4.5%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 122,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 50,801,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on OCGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 560,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,279.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,586 shares of company stock valued at $405,676. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ocugen by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ocugen by 2,375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 565,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.