Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OCUL stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $832.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 48.7% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 485,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 159,195 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at $1,477,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

