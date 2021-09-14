Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 2,326.3% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS OVTZ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 24,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. Oculus VisionTech has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.63.

Get Oculus VisionTech alerts:

Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oculus VisionTech, Inc operates as a development stage technology company. It engages in the design and market of digital marking technology to business customers. The firm’s products include digital watermarking document protection technology. It offers legal DPS, cyber DPS, photo DPS, hybrid DPS, MS cyber DPS and P2 biometrics.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oculus VisionTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculus VisionTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.