Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Trading Down 1.2%

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) shares dropped 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 162,865 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 93,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

Odyssey Group International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ODYY)

Odyssey Group International, Inc is a medical device technology and asset acquisition company. It engages in the development and acquisition of medical devices and health related technologies. The firm also owns technology and the marketing and distribution rights to CardioMap, which is intended to be an advanced technology for early non-invasive testing for heart disease.

