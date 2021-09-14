Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Up 10.6%

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)’s stock price shot up 10.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 11.15 and last traded at 10.88. 28,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 654,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.84.

Offerpad Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

