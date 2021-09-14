Offshift (XFT) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Offshift has a total market cap of $9.53 million and $94,209.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $2.57 or 0.00005472 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,834.74 or 0.99853654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00071435 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00071045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001221 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002151 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

