OKB (OKB) Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $316.46 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.23 or 0.00039648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00058875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00145812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.91 or 0.00737213 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

