OKCash 1-Day Volume Tops $462,943.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $462,943.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,521.48 or 0.99943588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00075714 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008398 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00070841 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006923 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002190 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000144 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,222,945 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.