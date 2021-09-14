Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 21st (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ)’s (NASDAQ:OLK) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 21st. Olink Holding AB (publ) had issued 17,647,058 shares in its initial public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $352,941,160 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLK. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

OLK stock opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.81. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 12.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

