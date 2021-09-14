Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 49,000 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.44% of Wabash National worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 1,664.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 501.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 88.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Get Wabash National alerts:

NYSE:WNC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,822. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $712.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WNC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.