Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 72,000 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS makes up approximately 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $12,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth about $19,197,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 195,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,744,816. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.19.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIAC. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

