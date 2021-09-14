Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 54,870 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,870 shares during the quarter. Denny’s makes up approximately 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.96% of Denny’s worth $10,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 42.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,968,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 42.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 299,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at about $12,527,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DENN. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DENN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,626. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

