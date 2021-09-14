Olstein Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Invesco comprises approximately 2.1% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Invesco worth $16,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Invesco by 2,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 378,094 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,914 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 61,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

IVZ stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 58,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

