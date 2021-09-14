Olstein Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 1.2% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,002. The company has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $230.27 and a one year high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.52.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

