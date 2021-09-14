Olstein Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.65. 181,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,279,955. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.02 and a 200 day moving average of $328.15. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.98.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total value of $25,784,961.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $921,444,764. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.