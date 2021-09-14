Olstein Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 110,914 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 27,379 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,644,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.98. 107,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $127.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

