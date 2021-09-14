Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $14.63 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,410 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Sensata Technologies worth $14,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,742,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ST traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $57.83. 8,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

