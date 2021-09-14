Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $14.75 Million Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries accounts for approximately 1.9% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.39% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $73.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,926. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.60.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

