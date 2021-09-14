Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $15.03 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 1.9% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $15,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.54. 53,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851,477. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.11. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

