Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.90. 16,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,576. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

