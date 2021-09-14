Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,576. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

