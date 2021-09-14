Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,491,774. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

