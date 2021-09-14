Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,250 shares during the period. WestRock comprises about 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of WestRock worth $11,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 0.5% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in WestRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in WestRock by 30.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in WestRock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.91. 6,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,574. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

