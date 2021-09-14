Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $301,779,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after purchasing an additional 443,682 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,804. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

