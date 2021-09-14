Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 7,000 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.37. 4,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,572. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.95 and its 200 day moving average is $154.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.