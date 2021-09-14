Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,500 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 13.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 834,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,435,000 after buying an additional 117,604 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.8% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $342.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $366.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

