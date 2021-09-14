Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,000 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $129.95. 28,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,380. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.70. The stock has a market cap of $174.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

