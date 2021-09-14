Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 600 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,868.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,735. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,755.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,461.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,489 shares of company stock worth $333,347,366. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

