Olstein Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Equifax makes up 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 9.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 17.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 87.4% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,118.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after buying an additional 59,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 34.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.38. 2,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.54. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

