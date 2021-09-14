Olstein Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

SLB traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $27.80. 148,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,559,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

