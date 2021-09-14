Olyseum (OLY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $105,386.00

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Olyseum has a total market capitalization of $21.22 million and $105,386.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Olyseum has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00078244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00122350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.00180943 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,196.46 or 1.00155657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.37 or 0.07211680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.12 or 0.00872442 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002863 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,171,589,650 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

