Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $268.30 Million

Sep 14th, 2021

Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will report sales of $268.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $266.30 million and the highest is $269.68 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $119.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

