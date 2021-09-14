OMG Network (OMG) Price Reaches $8.57 on Major Exchanges

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $674.39 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for approximately $8.57 or 0.00018376 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.99 or 0.00437190 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001200 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000763 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.